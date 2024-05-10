RM1.25 mln extortion case: Seven policemen remanded under Sosma, says IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (May 10): Seven police officers and personnel, including a senior official with the rank of Assistant Commissioner (ACP) arrested over the RM1.25 million extortion case, have been remanded till June 5 under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the suspects, aged 32 to 50, have been remanded since yesterday.

“Investigations revealed that this group acted in concert to commit crimes for their own gain. Therefore, this remand is for further investigation to be carried out if there are new elements,” he said when contacted today.

The others remanded include a deputy superintendent (DS), two inspectors, a sergeant and a lance corporal, along with another inspector, 34, arrested in Kuala Lumpur after he surrendered.

Razarudin had confirmed the arrest of six suspects on May 3 over their suspected involvement in an extortion case involving RM1.25 million.

The case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code. – Bernama