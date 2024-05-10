Satok rep: Mutang’s passing big loss to Sarawak, nation

KUCHING (May 10): Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki described the passing of Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal as a big loss to Sarawak and the country.

In his debate on the motion of appreciation for the Sarawak governor’s address, Ibrahim also expressed his condolences to the family of the late Mutang.

He said Mutang had become a corporate figure and was involved in many associations, contributing his experience and expertise.

“He made history by becoming the first Dayak of the Lun Bawang ethnicity to be appointed as Senate President in February this year.

“He was a true Anak Sarawak and his passing is a big loss to the nation, Sarawak, legal practitioners and business communities. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Mutang, 69, died at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 11.46am today.

According to a statement from the Senate President’s office, Mutang had been receiving treatment at the hospital since returning to the country earlier than scheduled from Azerbaijan, where he had been on a working visit.