Senate President Mutang Tagal passes away at age 69

KUCHING (May 10): Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal has passed away at the age of 69.

A statement from the Senate President’s office said Mutang died at Institut Jantung Negara in Kuala Lumpur at 11.46am today.

He had been receiving treatment at the hospital since returning to the country earlier than scheduled from Azerbaijan, where he had been on a working visit.

Mutang had led the Malaysian delegation to attend the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held from May 1-3 in Baku.

“Detailed information on his funeral and last respects events will be provided in due course.

“The family of the late YB Senator Datuk Mutang Tagal wish to convey their thanks for the condolence messages and prayers, as well as appreciate the time and space given to them during this difficult time,” said the statement.

Mutang made history on Feb 19 when he became the first member of the Dayak community to be appointed Senate president.

He succeeded Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who had been appointed the eighth Governor of Sarawak.

Trained as a lawyer, Mutang served as Bukit Mas MP from 1982 to 1990.

Born on Oct 5, 1954, he was married to Datin Ho Mei Leng and the couple were blessed with three children.

In a separate statement, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Johari Abdul paid tribute to Mutang, whom he described as very committed to reforming the Malaysian parliamentary institution.

He said Mutang cared for the well-being and welfare of Malaysians and his passing was a big loss to the country.

“He was a leader and pride of the Lun Bawang ethnic group.

“I, on behalf of all members of the Malaysian Parliament, hope his family members remain strong and calm during these sad times,” he added.