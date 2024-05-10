Senate President Mutang Tagal passes away at age 70

KUCHING (May 10): Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal has passed away at the age of 70.

A statement from the Senate President’s office said Mutang died at Institut Jantung Negara in Kuala Lumpur at 11.46am today.

He had been receiving treatment at the hospital since returning earlier than scheduled from Azerbaijian, where he had been on a working visit.

Mutang had led the Malaysian delegation to attend the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held from May 1 to May 3 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“The family of the late YB Senator Datuk Mutang Tagal wish to convey their thanks for the condolence messages and prayers, as well as appreciate the time and space given to them during this difficult time,” said the statement.

The former Bukit Mas MP made history on Feb 19 when he became the first member of the Dayak community to be appointed Senate president.

MORE TO COME