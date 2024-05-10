Shotgun ownership in Sarawak can only be passed down to children, says Jamit

KUCHING (May 10): The Sarawak government currently only allows the inheritance of shotguns to be passed from parents to their children, said Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) said the government is always concerned about the ownership of shotguns among individuals.

“In line with local needs and culture, the current policy of the Sarawak government allows shotguns to be inherited, provided they have been re-registered and the applicant passes the security and health screenings.

“For now, the Sarawak government only allows shotguns to be inherited from parents to their sons or daughters,” he said in response to a question from Nicholas Kudi Jantai (GPS-Baleh), who asked if shotguns could be inherited by other relatives.

According to Nicholas, shotguns are ancestral assets for the Dayak community and their inheritors are family members who take care of the main family room.

Jamit said there are currently 45,568 shotgun owners in Sarawak, 5,626 of whom are in Kapit Division.