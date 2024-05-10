Simunjan rep presses S’wak govt for new district agriculture dept building

KUCHING (May 10): Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris has urged the Sarawak government to push ahead with the construction of a new office building for the Agriculture Department in his constituency due to its deteriorating condition.

He said he has repeatedly proposed the construction of the new building but there has been no action taken to date.

“The current building of the Simunjan Agriculture Department office was constructed in the 1970s.

“The condition of this wooden building is extremely critical, and it is on the brink of collapse as most of the wood has decayed,” he said when debating the motion of thanks of the Yang di-Pertuan Negeri’s opening address at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Reiterating that the building is no longer safe for use, Awla said the state government must seriously take note of the issue.

“The deteriorating physical condition of the building certainly does not meet the government’s goal of providing efficient services, let alone ensuring comfort for the people seeking assistance,” he said.

Adding on, he also wants the government to construct a good road network to connect Simunjan town.

“It is my earnest hope that the 9km road connecting Kampung Seruyuk to Simunjan town can be constructed. This is because once the Batang Lupar bridge is completed, more vehicles will use this road, shortening the journey to Simunjan town,” he said.