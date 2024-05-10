Teacher claims trial to sexually assaulting student

KOTA KINABALU (May 10): A secondary school teacher claimed trial at a Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of sexually assaulting his student.

The 30-year-old teacher from Melaka, who appeared before judge Elsie Primus, was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The man was alleged to have committed the offence by touching the 15-year-old girl’s private parts in Penampang at noon on February 21.

The court fixed November 27-29 for trial and the judge had granted the accused a bail of RM20,000 with RM10,000 deposit with three local sureties. One of the sureties must be a local here.

He was also ordered to report to a police station in Melaka twice a month and surrender his passport to the court, pending disposal of the case.

Counsels Siti Mahsuri Dicky and Reagan Moo Fei Liq represented the accused.