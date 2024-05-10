Tiang: Long Napir clinic retendering to start once revised cost estimate approved

KUCHING (May 10): The construction of Long Napir Health Clinic will proceed as planned, with the retendering process set to commence once the revised cost estimate receives approval from the Ministry of Economy.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing, and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang said the revised project ceiling cost stands at RM9.523 million.

He emphasised the commitment of the Sarawak government to provide enhanced healthcare services to the populace, ensuring funds are available for ongoing projects like the Long Napir Health Clinic.

“The Ministry of Health Malaysia is still planning to continue with the construction of the said clinic.

“Currently, the Ministry of Health Malaysia has reviewed and endorsed the revised cost estimate submitted by the Sarawak Public Works Department. The re-tender process will only be carried out once the revised cost estimate is approved by the Ministry of Economy Malaysia,” he said.

Tiang said this in response to a query from Dato Paulus Palu Gumbang (GPS-Batu Danau) during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today, who sought clarification on the timeline for the Long Napir Health Clinic construction following delays.

Elaborating on the project components, Tiang outlined that the Long Napir Health Clinic will include a Type 6 clinic building and eight Class G residential units.

Additionally, the clinic will be staffed by 10 individuals, he added.

The clinic serves a total population of about 296 people from two longhouses.