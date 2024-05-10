Ting: Mutang’s demise great loss for nation

KUCHING (May 10): Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I, Datuk Sebastian Ting, has described the untimely demise of Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal as a great loss for the nation, and a good friend.

Paying tribute to Mutang’s contribution to the political development of the state, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general said his party is shocked and saddened by the passing of the senate president.

“When we first heard that he was not well, we were worried because he was in a foreign country. At that time our thoughts were to pray for him to come back and receive treatment.

“We had discussed together a lot because I know him well because I used to be a lawyer before. He is from Miri, so our own party people we also have been very concerned.

“We are very proud because he became our first Dayak to be appointed as Senate President, a very great honour to the Dayak community as a whole and for sarawak.

“We were thrilled at that time when he was appointed as the senate president,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters when asked about the passing of the Senate President here at Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex today.

Ting said both he knew Mutang since his early days as a practising lawyer in Miri and he was deeply saddened to learn of his passing this afternoon.

He also recollected one of his best memories with the former Bukit Mas MP when both of them conferred Datukship back in 2017.

“Now with his passing on, I feel very sad personally because like I said just now, we were together in legal practice since I came back in 1984, until now it is 40 years.

“There was one time when he was with Tan Sri Peter Chin and under Wan Ulok. Chin at that time was his lawyer. That was in 1981 when he came out to stand for election for the parliamentary election.

“After that, when I came back, he was a lawyer in Miri, I was also a lawyer. so we knew each other very well.

“And I also remember when both of us received the Datukship award from the Agong on September 9, 2017. We were together in Kuala Lumpur at that time. It was a happy time together with him but all these are now memories.

“The passing of him is a great loss to Sarawak and Malaysia,” he said.

Mutang has passed away today at the age of 69. A statement from the Senate President’s office said Mutang died at Institut Jantung Negara in Kuala Lumpur at 11.46am today.

He had been receiving treatment at the hospital since returning to the country earlier than scheduled from Azerbaijan, where he had been on a working visit.

Mutang had led the Malaysian delegation to attend the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held from May 1-3 in Baku.

“Detailed information on his funeral and last respects events will be provided in due course.

“The family of the late YB Senator Datuk Mutang Tagal wish to convey their thanks for the condolence messages and prayers, as well as appreciate the time and space given to them during this difficult time,” said the statement.

Mutang made history on Feb 19 when he became the first member of the Dayak community to be appointed Senate president.

He succeeded Tun Pehin Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who had been appointed the eighth Governor of Sarawak.

Trained as a lawyer, Mutang served as Bukit Mas MP from 1982 to 1990.

Born on Oct 5, 1954, he was married to Datin Ho Mei Leng and the couple were blessed with three children.