Tourism Minister lost for words at Mutang’s demise

SIBU (May 10): Dato Sri Tiong King Sing was lost for words after receiving the sad news on the passing of Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said Mutang’s passing was a great loss not only to Sarawak, but also to the country.

“He was a great political figure and leader, well liked and had the strength to fight for the common people, especially Sarawak, in developing this state.

“Personally, I was deeply affected by the news of YB Datuk Mutang Tagal’s passing.

His services and contributions to the community will surely be remembered forever,” said Tiong in a statement today.

The Bintulu MP extended his condolences to the entire family of the late Mutang.

“May all family members and close friends be given strength to face this sad situation,” he added.

Mutang passed away this morning at the age of 69. A statement from the Senate President’s office said Mutang died at National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 11.46am.

He had been receiving treatment at the hospital since returning to the country earlier than scheduled from Azerbaijan, where he had been on a working visit.

Mutang had led the Malaysian delegation to attend the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held from May 1-3 in Baku.

“The family of the late YB Senator Datuk Mutang Tagal wish to convey their thanks for the condolence messages and prayers, as well as appreciate the time and space given to them during this difficult time,” it said.

The Senate President’s office in a separate statement said people can pay their last respects at Nirvana Centre, 16, Jalan Dewan Bahasa, in Kuala Lumpur from 10am to 2pm tomorrow.

On Sunday, Mutang’s remains will be brought to BEM Airport Road Church in Miri at about 10am for people to pay their last respects and the funeral service will be held at the same church on Monday at about 9am.

Mutang made history on February 19 when he became the first member of the Dayak community to be appointed Senate president.

He succeeded Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who had been appointed the eighth Governor of Sarawak.

Trained as a lawyer, Mutang served as Bukit Mas MP from 1982 to 1990.

Born on October 5, 1954, he was married to Datin Ho Mei Leng and the couple was blessed with three children.