UPM Bintulu’s poultry management course a success

BINTULU (May 10): The Putra Agriculture Centre (PPP) of Universiti Putra Malaysia Bintulu Campus (UPMKB) has successfully completed its knowledge transfer programme on poultry management course recently.

The third series of the programme attracted 38 participants from Bintulu, Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Sibu, Bintangor, Kapit, Mukah, Dalat, Miri, Belaga, Lawas, and Limbang.

PPP senior agricultural officer Dr Carlina Freddie Simol, also the course coordinator and lecturer, said the programme’s objective was to provide participants with all the knowledge and skills needed to raise poultry for meat and eggs, as well as to manage a commercial poultry business.

“It also provides knowledge on chicken health management, preparation and production of food for chickens and solutions to problems often faced by chicken farmers,” she said.

The participants also learned about the selection, care and hatching of eggs, as well as the debeaking process and methods of vaccine administration to poultry flocks in a practical session facilitated by PPP’s staff members Jega Jantai and Yusri Drahman.

Its deputy director Associate Prof Dr Amy Halimah Rajaee, meanwhile, emphasised the importance of the programme and its role in addressing the national food security crisis.

“This is one of the series of courses that has been planned this year for the implementation of the University for Society (U4S) or higher education institutions (IPT) for society programme under the Keluarga Malaysia (Unity) initiatives,” she said.

Adding on, she remarked that the agricultural technology transfer programme focused on the community’s well-being and development.

Meanwhile, UPMKB director Prof Dr Shahrul Razid Sarbini expressed his hope to expand the programme to the local community in line with UPM’s motto ‘Berilmu Berbakti’.

With a minimal fee, he believed that the community could benefit from the programme through the sharing of knowledge and expertise from the university’s academic and non-academic staff.

Course participant Abang Adib Amshar Abang Mohamad Daud, a civil servant, said the course had provided him the technical skills in poultry production and which he could not get online.

“I’m willing to come all the way from Kapit to Bintulu to learn from the experts on poultry vaccination, breeding, selection of good eggs for hatching and preparation of farm records,” he said.

Another participant, Edwin Engbat Gara, who is a digital marketing consultant, said the programme had enlightened him on the digital marketing skills.

“This course has really opened my mind to venture into livestock farming sector. For my future plans, I’ve decided to develop my own land with livestock farming and if anyone is interested, I can help market these poultry products for other entrepreneurs,” said Edwin.

The programme had not only attracted male participants, but also the women participants who found it to be a fruitful and an enriching one.

Bakery owner Judy Stephen, crane operator Marchellia John Pillai, and senior English lecturer Ramuni Incham were all glad that they had joined the programme.

“I came with zero knowledge and I hope to apply what I have learned from Dr Carlina and the staff members into practice,” said Judy.

Marchellia, meanwhile, said: “As the backbone of the family, I have to find other alternatives to generate income to support my family.

Ramuni, who had joined the programme for the second time, said: “By attending this course again, I have a better understanding and knowledge in livestock management.

“It is satisfying to be able to produce my own food and for my next plan, I plan to increase the number of poultry,” she added.