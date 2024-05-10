XIBO, Andrewson settle dispute over KMJX’s version of ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’

KUCHING (May 10): XIBO Entertainment says it has reached a resolution with veteran Iban singer, Andrewson Ngalai Asom, over his song ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’ after he lodged a police report claiming copyright breach.

“After further discussion, XIBO and Mr Andrewson has come to agreement on terms for the re-production of the song,” the company said in a statement posted on its Instagram page.

“We hope that this statement will clear the air and any speculation that may have arose from this matter. XIBO has always been committed to develop the Dayak and Sarawakian music and will continue to do so with all our work.”

The company revealed that it had previously communicated with an individual who claimed to represent the singer and recording company ANP Records, and the person had granted XIBO permission to re-make the song for its artiste, KMJX.

“Upon confirming with Mr Andrewson, he was not informed of this and did not issue the permission,” it said, apologising to Andrewson for the ‘miscommunication’.

Andrewson, who is also a Penghulu, lodged the police report on May 3, claiming that the company did not have his permission to record his song.

Subsequently, he demanded that those involved delete any form of recording and re-recording of this song on social media, or risk facing legal action.

XIBO was one of two companies named in the police report. The other was BMAS Holdings Sdn Bhd which had not released its version of the iconic song yet.

BMAS Holdings is producing a new music video for ‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’ featuring Andrewson’s son, Rickie Andrewson.

Rickie told a press conference on May 7 that he was putting off the launch of his music video until his father’s copyright claim issue was resolved.

He pointed out that he had no problems with his father and had permission to record the song, adding that it might have been due to a miscommunication since another company had recorded and released a separate video for the song.

‘Bekikis Bulu Betis’ was released more than 20 years ago and is one of the most popular songs from Sarawak.

*This article has been corrected due to an error. We apologise for the slip up.