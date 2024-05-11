Anwar congratulates PH candidate over Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election victory

KUALA LUMPUR (May 11): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the Unity Government on the DAP candidate’s victory in today’s Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election.

Based on unofficial results, PH candidate Pang Sock Tao has successfully defended the seat in the four-cornered contest.

“Saudara (DAP secretary-general) Anthony Loke, congratulations on the victory in the Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election… a fight to victory… (and) now we defend that win,” he said.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, was speaking at PKR’s 25th anniversary celebration at Sentul Depot here tonight.

The KKB seat fell vacant following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, of DAP on March 21 due to cancer. – Bernama