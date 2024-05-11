Cultural celebration key theme of state-level Gawai Dayak 2024 event

KUCHING (May 11): The Sarawak state-level Gawai Dayak 2024 event will highlight the theme of cultural celebration, says Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

This year also marks the turn for the Bidayuh community to host the festival, adds the celebration’s organising committee chairman.

According to him, there are five major programmes for the celebration, currently running until next month.

“ The five are Gawai Dayak Bazaar 2024 runing from May 16 to 26, at Batu Kawa Township; Gawai Dayak Carnival 2024, from June 6 to 8 at Dewan Manggeng in Siburan, Serian; Gawai Dayak Cultural Parade 2024 on June 15, to cover the route from Tun Jugah Building (at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman) all the way to Kuching Waterfront; Gawai Dayak Gala Dinner 2024 on June 22 at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK); and the publication of an eBook and coffee table book on ‘Gawai Dayak Celebration 2024’,” he told a press conference at Sarawak Legislative Building (DUN) Complex here yesterday.

Adding on, Sagah said there would be other side events including those related to education and career, to be run in collaboration with Sarawak Skills, Centre for Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) and other institutions.

“Beyond providing a platform for community celebration, the Gawai Dayak Carnival also makes available to the community opportunities for education, training and entrepreneurship.

On the eBook and coffee table book launch, Sagah said the date had yet to be finalised, as the organiser wanted to showcase all the festival’s highlights first.