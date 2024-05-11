DAP perplexed why Kuching’s KMC Flat units no longer open for registration

KUCHING (May 11): Many underprivileged families want to rent a unit at the KMC Flat here but the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) service counter has turned them away, reasoning that it is no longer open for application, claimed Democratic Action Party (DAP) Youth member George Lam.

The special assistant to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said this is a disappointment for those underprivileged families who cannot afford to pay the rental of other places.

“They are thinking of renting a unit from the council, but their hope just cannot be realised,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Recently, Padungan assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen told the Sarawak Legislative Assembly that over 60 out of the 531 KMC Flat units were vacant.

Given this, Lam said the people could not understand why the KMF Flat units were not open for application.

“Based on my findings on the eLASIS website managed by the Sarawak Land and Survey Department, two pieces of land where the KMC Flats are located, Lot 51 Section 52 has been returned to the state government, and the title for Lot 51 Section 53 owned by MBKS has expired since 2017.

“Until today the renewal of land title is yet to be approved by the Sarawak government,” he said. eLASIS is provided by the Sarawak Land and Survey Department as an additional channel for the general public to interact with and obtain its services.

Lam wondered why MBKS, as the land owner, was not worried when the land title renewal had not been approved.

“Is this the reason why the people can’t apply for renting a unit there at KMC Flat?” he asked.

According to him, KMC Flat is the only low-cost rental housing scheme under the Bandar Kuching parliamentary constituency.

He said the purpose of setting up these flats was to allow the underprivileged to have a place to stay, adding: “But now they just can’t apply for it. What is the hidden agenda behind this?”

Lam pointed out that the KMC Flat is indeed located at a prime area with many eyeing this land to make a profit.

In view of this, he urged MBKS and the minister in-charge to fight for KMC Flats to remain there and to carry out proper maintenance in that area.

“The people are waiting for their answer,” he said.