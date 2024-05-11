Fatimah: Prevalence of underweight children in Sarawak decreases

KUCHING (May 11): The prevalence of underweight children aged five and below in Sarawak has decreased from 17.8 per cent in 2016 to 15.6 per cent in 2022, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said this was based on the National Health Morbidity Survey (NHMS) conducted by the Institute for Public Health Malaysia in 2016 and 2022.

“There is also a decrease in the prevalence of stunting (from 23.1 per cent to 19.4 per cent, height-for-age); wasting (12 per cent to 10.5 per cent, weight-for-height); and overweight (from 7.6 per cent to 6.8 per cent, BMI-for-age) based on the same survey,” she said in a statement.

Fatimah pointed out that the stunting, wasting and overweight prevalence among children aged five and below in Sarawak was lower than the national average.

At the national level, she said stunting affected around one in five or 21.2 per cent of all children in Malaysia compared to 19.4 per cent prevalence in the state.

“This problem affects children on both ends of the financial spectrum,” she added.

The statement was issued in response to a Malaysiakini report titled ‘52pct of kids in KL not having regular meals, malnutrition rising: Unicef’, published on May 8.

According to Fatimah, the report was based on the key findings of ‘Living on the Edge’ carried out by the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef).

“It is a longitudinal study on post Covid-19 impact assessment among low-income households in Kuala Lumpur.

“This study is a continuation of the Families on the Edge (FOE) project to measure the impact of the pandemic on women and children in low-income families in Kuala Lumpur.

“The data (from October to November 2023) was collected from a total of 755 low-income households living in 16 low-cost public housings in Kuala Lumpur,” she added.