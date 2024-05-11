Gerawat: S’wak govt will continue to provide assistance for late Mutang Tagal’s wake, funeral

MIRI (May 11): The Sarawak government has and will continue to assist any arrangements needed for the late Datuk Mutang Tagal’s wake and funeral services, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) in a press conference today said he was entrusted by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to coordinate and oversee all matters to ensure they go well.

“The Sarawak government has assisted matters from the moment the late Mutang’s body was brought to Kuala Lumpur from Azerbaijan.

“We have also assisted in bringing Mutang’s family, especially his father whom we call ‘Pak Tagal’ from Ba Kelalan to Miri. Pak Tagal is now in his 90s, therefore we have been doing our best to assist as much as possible,” he said.

The body of the late Senate president will be brought back to Miri via Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft and is expected to arrive in Miri between 10am to 10.30am tomorrow, depending on the weather.

“After arriving at the airport, his body will be brought directly to the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Church at Airport Road. Members of the public who wish to pay their final respects can wait at the church – don’t crowd the airport,” he said, adding the public can pay their respects between 11am-10.30pm.

He said the premier and ministers will also be paying their respects on Sunday, although the time is unconfirmed.

A wake and funeral service will be held on Monday at BEM Canadi Hill until 1pm before the burial at the Fairy Park Miri Memorial Park (formerly known as Golden Hill Memorial Park).

Meanwhile, Gerawat recounted he had known the late Mutang for a long time since their school days at Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang, even up to their further studies at Universiti Malaya and graduation.

“He went to work at CIMB Bank while I went to Hong Kong Shanghai Bank. After that, we practised at law firms. When he was nominated for Bukit Mas parliamentary candidacy, both of us went together to Limbang and I assisted him in preparing the nomination form.

“I was there when he was sworn in as Senate president. We were very close friends – we went through the ups and downs. During his two terms as Bukit Mas MP, even though I won’t go into details, only his people in his constituency will be able to say how much was his contribution; his legacy that focused on development.

“All these years, he was a very loyal party member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu. His dedication, experience, integrity – all this resulted in him being chosen for the high position as Senate president,” he recalled.