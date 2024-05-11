Harden: Construction of SK Pelajau in Kapit cancelled as existing schools can serve locals

KUCHING (May 11): The proposed construction of SK Pelajau in Kapit has been cancelled and replaced with the construction of SMK Goram in the Fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), said Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis.

He said the cancellation was due to existing primary schools still being able to accommodate the needs of the locals.

“New proposals can be submitted for consideration if there is a need in the future,” he said when responding to a question from Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang during the Sarawak Legislative Assembly sitting here on Friday.

Nyabong had inquired about the status of the construction of SK Pelajau Kapit and why it had been cancelled.

Regarding the number of schools in Kapit district which are not connected to the electricity grid, Harden said there were three schools namely SK Nanga Tiau, Baleh; SK Lubok Mawang, Baleh; and SK Sungai Menuan, Bukit Goram, which were still using generators.

Meanwhile, he said the project to connect five more schools to the electricity grid is underway and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

These schools are SK Nanga Penaran in Pelagus; SK Nanga Merit in Belaga; as well as SK Nanga Metah, SK Sungai Tunoh and SK Temenggong Koh in Baleh.