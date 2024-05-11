Heavy downpour causes flash floods, fallen trees in Kuching

KUCHING (May 11): The city today witnessed a heavy downpour, which caused several parts of the city to be inundated by flash floods.

The heavy rain also caused fallen trees, with one reported in Matang Jaya where a roadside tree fell onto a passing vehicle.

The rain, which began at around 11.30am, showed no signs of slowing down as it inundated parts of Green Road and its surrounding areas.

Earlier today, the areas surrounding Padang Merdeka were also inundated but as of press time, has cleared up.

The swift rise in water levels caught residents off-guard, leading to traffic disruptions and challenging conditions such as at Jalan Stephen Yong and Jalan Batu Kawa heading towards Bau, which is currently experiencing slow traffic.

