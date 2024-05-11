Kilat Boy beats Thailand’s Wannawong with 5th round TKO, wins WBC Asia Super Bantamweight title (VIDEO)

Daeloniel (centre) poses with the title belt together with (from left) Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu; Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; and Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association president Dato Rahman Lariwoo. – Screengrab from Mohd Faisal Ahmad
KUCHING (May 11): Daeloniel “Kilat Boy” McDelon Bong clinches the World Boxing Confederation (WBC) Asia Super Bantamweight title after defeating Thailand’s Yutthichai Wannawong here tonight.
Daeloniel beat Wannawong after a Technical Knockout (TKO) in the fifth round.