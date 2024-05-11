Kilat Boy beats Thailand’s Yutthichai with 5th round TKO, wins WBC Asia Super Bantamweight title (VIDEO)

KUCHING (May 11): KUCHING (May 11): Daeloniel “Kilat Boy” McDelon Bong clinches the World Boxing Confederation (WBC) Asia Super Bantamweight title after defeating Thailand’s Yutthichai Wannawong at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya here tonight.

The Sri Aman born boxer claimed the title after defeating Yutthichai in a Technical Knockout (TKO) in the fifth round

Cheered on by about 2,000 fans and spectators, Daeloniel went on the offensive right at the sound of the bell in the first round with powerful punches to Yuttichai’s body and head, causing him to fall a number of times in the next four rounds.

However, the match was all over three minutes into the fifth round after the Thai fell again as a result of consecutive connected punches from Daeloniel.

“I feel very happy with this victory tonight in my home state and thank you to everyone who supported me.

“All the efforts and sacrifices that l made during the Ramadhan have paid dividends,” Daeloniel told reporters after receiving the championship belt.

On the match, he said he was testing the punching power of the Thai opponent in the first round when they traded punches against each other.

“After that, l stuck to my game plan to beat him,” he said.

“This championship is a very good platform to promote professional boxing in Sarawak and to get to know more professional boxers,” he added.

He also expressed his gratitude to Filipino coach Inocian Reynaldo and Asian Boxing Federation Bantamweight champion and WBC-Asia Silver Bantamweight champion, Herlan Sixto Gomez, who sparred with him during the few weeks of training.

Also present to witness the match were Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; his deputy Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu; and Amateur Boxing Association of Sarawak president Dato Rahman Lariwoo among others.