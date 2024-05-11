Kpg Masjid, Kpg Bintangor, Kpg Haji Taha being transformed into strategic location in Kuching, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (May 11): The Kampung Masjid, Kampung Bintangor and Kampung Haji Taha (MBHT) area in Kuching is being transformed into a strategic and iconic location for the city, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In a post on his official Facebook page ‘Sarawakku’ last night, he said the younger generation in MBHT can benefit from the opportunities created by new developments in the area.

He said such developments included the Hikmah Exchange Smart Building, the reclaiming of Datuk Patinggi Abdillah’s house as a Malay Heritage Building in Jalan Haji Taha, the construction of a new bridge in Kampung Bintagor, the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) main station to be located near Kampung Masjid and a new hotel to be built on the site of Hotel Arif.

“These developments are the government’s new direction in developing the MBHT area,” he said when speaking at a MBHT Community Aidilfitri dinner.

He also commended the event’s organisers for their efforts in strengthening the bond of community among the people of MBHT, which has existed for 77 years.

He recalled that previous leaders in MBHT established the Bolhassan People’s School and STAR Secondary School, while various social and sporting activities were organised – which produced many new leaders in Sarawak.

Among those present were Abang Johari’s wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, chief political secretary to the premier Fazzruddin Abdul Rahman, Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki and Kuching North Datuk Bandar Hilmy Othman.