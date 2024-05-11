Kuching mums come together to host Mother’s Day celebration

KUCHING (May 11): A group of passionate mothers had organised a Mother’s Day celebration at Telang Usan Hotel here today.

About 80 guests attended the event, which gave mothers an opportunity to connect, empathise and learn from one another.

Fashion stylist Agnes Chin, who mooted the idea, said the event was held to support her friend Jennifer Song, who has a son with Down syndrome.

“Today’s event, organised by a group of passionate young retirees who had given back to the community, is to celebrate all these mothers for their love and concern. It is also about art, style and food,” she told The Borneo Post when met at the event.

For Jennifer Song, 68, organising such an event has enabled her son with Down syndrome to showcase his craft.

She said her son Clarence Khoo had just recently learned to make earrings, charm bracelets and beaded bracelets, and hoped the event would encourage him to delve into making such crafts.

“He has just learned to make bracelets and earrings about two weeks ago,” she said.

The festivity kicked-off with a dance performance led by Maria Voon, also a mother who encouraged other mums to strive to be fit and active.

“We want people to get together and discuss what life is all about. Life is art.

“It’s also important to take care of your health as a mother,” she said.

Meanwhile, another mother Ng Paik San, 54, said it was her first time joining such an event.

She viewed participating in this event as extra special as it provides her ample opportunity to learn new things and share experiences with other mothers.

“To me, art is not only about painting and drawing. Art can also draw people together and bring happiness through events,” she said.