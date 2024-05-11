Late Mutang a unifying figure who bridged diverse communities, says S’wak Premier

KUCHING (May 11): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari fondly remembered the late Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal as a unifying figure who bridged diverse communities.

Reflecting on Mutang’s legacy, Abang Johari also commended his historic achievement as the first Dayak of the Lun Bawang ethnic group to hold the position of Senate President.

He emphasised Mutang’s remarkable leadership, which transcended communal divides and earned broad trust and support across Malaysian society.

“He was a leader for all communities. We’ve lost a remarkable and exceptionally fair leader.

“PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu) has also lost a dear friend,” he told a press conference after the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) supreme council meeting at the PBB headquarters here today.

Abang Johari recounted the moment when Mutang, also a two-term Member of Parliament, was appointed as Senate President, highlighting Mutang’s humility and dedication despite his surprise.

“When we proposed him as Senate President to (Prime Minister) Anwar, he (Mutang) himself was quite surprised.

“He didn’t expect it, but he accepted the appointment graciously. His commitment is still there, helping us PBB, helping GPS, especially among the Lun Bawang and Orang Ulu communities,” he said.

Abang Johari also said that he visited Mutang when he was being treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur last Wednesday.

“At that time, his condition was quite critical, but there was a possibility of saving him provided his condition improved.

“However, by Thursday, his condition had not stabilised enough to proceed with the major surgery. This was a medical decision and it was disheartening to see him in that state,” he said.

Mutang died at the IJN at 11.46am on Friday at the age of 69.

He was admitted to the institute shortly after arriving from Azerbaijan on May 6, following a working visit that started on April 29 and returning earlier than scheduled.

When asked about the replacement for the Senate President post, Abang Johari refrained from discussing it out of respect for the departed leader.

“The appointment is made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong after consultation with the prime minister. We have not yet discussed this matter.

“Let us show respect to the late Datuk Mutang Tagal,” he said.

Prior to the meeting, a minute of silence was observed to honor Mutang, who passed away yesterday.

Mutang assume the role of Senate President on Feb 19, succeeding Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who vacated the position to become the governor of Sarawak.

His appointment marked a significant milestone as the first Sarawak native to head the Dewan Negara.