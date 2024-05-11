Maintenance works on several roads in Miri until May 21

MIRI (May 11): The Miri City Council (MCC) is carrying out road maintenance works on three roads here until May 21.

According to a press release, the roads involved are Jalan Merbau, Jalan North Yu Seng, and Jalan Sri Dagang.

MCC advised road users to obey the safety signs provided as well as instructions from traffic controllers on site as they facilitate traffic movement while roadworks are being carried out.

“Road users are asked to be careful and to slow your vehicle down when using these roads throughout the maintenance works period. Please obey all traffic management for safety concerns.

Additionally, MCC encouraged road users to use alternative routes until the maintenance works are complete.