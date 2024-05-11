Man found dead inside car in Bintulu

SIBU (May 11): A man was found dead in a car parked near a food premises at the old market in Bintulu early today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 5 chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad said his team rushed to the site after receiving an emergency call at 1.03am.

“Upon the team’s arrival, the victim was found unconscious in the car before being confirmed dead by the health officer at the scene,” he said.

Early investigation confirmed the victim’s identity as 53-year-old Minggu Bukong.

His body was handed over to the police for further investigation.