Mukah police arrest duo for allegedly stealing telco cables

SIBU (May 11): Two men suspected of stealing telecommunication cables were arrested in Selangau on Friday.

According to Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias, the Mukah Crime Investigation Department (CID) made the arrest at 2pm following information they received.

“The two suspects were seen leaving a telecommunications power station still in operation, and their vehicle was stopped when they were leaving towards the main road.

“Upon inspection, the police found tools for cutting cables and burnt copper cable pieces. Neither suspect could prove they were contractors appointed by the telecommunications company,” he said in a statement today.

He said the duo, aged 36 and 37, were arrested for further investigation.

One of the suspects had two previous criminal records and seven drug offences records, while the other had no criminal record.

“The police also seized a four-wheel drive, 205 pieces of various sized copper and various cable cutting tools. The total value of the seizure is RM61,000 and both suspects are being remanded for four days until May 14,” he said.

The case will be investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum of seven years imprisonment term or a fine or both upon conviction.

Muhamad Rizal urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact Inspector Mohd Hafez A Razak at 012-9677575 or to call IPD Mukah’s hotline at 084-871222 or visit the nearest police station.

He said the police in Mukah is committed in fighting cable stealing activities and will cooperate with telecommunication companies in the fight against this crime.