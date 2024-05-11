PKR Sarawak conveys condolences to Mutang Tagal’s family

MIRI (May 11): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak conveyed their condolences to the wife and family members of the late Dewan Negara president Datuk Mutang Tagal.

“PKR Sarawak together with all Sarawakians humbly convey our deepest condolences to the wife and family members of YB Senator Datuk Mutang Tagal on his passing yesterday.

“Mutang was well-known in the community for his contributions in politics, legal (matters) as well as business. He held high ethics, was friendly to everyone and respected others even though they had many different perspectives,” it said.

The party also expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for entrusting Mutang with the post of Dewan Negara president.

Mutang was the first Sarawakian Dayak appointed to the position and third Sarawakian to helm the post after Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tunaku Jaafar and Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Ahmad Urai Abang Muhideen.

Mutang, who was a lawyer by training, served for two terms as Bukit Mas MP from 1982-1990, before the constituency was delineated into the Limbang and Lawas seats.

He was also the president of the Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry as well as honorary consul of Romania in Sarawak.

“His legacies would be a stepping stone for present leaders to move on for a better Malaysia,” concluded the statement.