Progress of ART depot in Rembus progressing steadily, says S’wak Metro

KUCHING (May 11): The construction of the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) Depot in Rembus, Samarahan is progressing steadily and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025, said Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd.

In a Facebook post, it said the major activities at the site are currently focused on piling works for the Operation Control Centre (OCC) and Mechanical Workshop.

“Serving as the main ART depot for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project, this 54-acre facility in Kota Samarahan will also include a stabling yard, hydrogen refuelling facilities, test track, infrastructure workshop and administration building,” it said.

Sarawak Metro, a subsidiary of the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), has been entrusted to develop, operate and maintain the KUTS project.

The backbone of the KUTS project is the hydrogen-powered ART vehicles, which will be supported by feeder buses, and is being developed in phases with Phase 1 consisting of the Blue Line, Red Line and Green Line.

The Rembus Depot is part of the Blue Line and covers a distance of 27.6km from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in Kuching city centre.