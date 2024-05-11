Qualities of strong leader associated with integrity – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (May 11): State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun has pointed out that the qualities of a strong leader are often associated with integrity.

“It’s not just about expertise, which can be outsourced, but it is about a person’s character. It emanates from our thoughts and attitude,” said Masidi.

Speaking at the launch of Sabah Credit Corporation (SCC) Organizational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) 2024-2028 at SICC today, Masidi opined that the strength of character is linked with integrity.

“The strength of character will ensure integrity,” he said.

He also spoke about Sabahans and their love for the state as well as having the desire to do well personally and also contribute to the development of Sabah.

“Sabahans can be the best (among their peers) because we are as good as others. Achievement reflects the dedication of those who take pride in their Sabahan identity and are committed to serving the state’s interests.

“Excellence is attained by those who aspire for it. Always strive for excellence and approach work with dedication. It is futile to profess love for Sabah on social media if we perform our duties half-heartedly.

“If you love Sabah, work hard for it,” Masidi stressed.

He expressed hope that the implementation of the OACP will further enhance integrity not only among SCC staff but also serve as an inspiration to other departments in supporting the government’s aspiration towards a ‘Zero Corruption’ society.

Additionally, the OACP reflects high expectations for PPS employees towards an organization that consistently promotes transparency, accountability and integrity, he said.

Also present at the launch ceremony was Deputy Director of Prevention (SPRM) Sabah Assistant Senior Commissioner Tuan Alexander S. Kunghi.

Chairman of SCC’s Compliance & Integrity Committee Willie Tadam in his speech, disclosed that the OACP is a systematic framework designed to prevent phenomena that may lead to integrity and corruption issues resulting in economic losses to the PPS itself.

“I firmly believe that the values of integrity have been ingrained in every SCC member for a long time, and with the implementation of this plan, it will enable the integrity values of SCC to be consistently upheld in the future,” Tadam said.

Meanwhile SCC CEO George Taitim Tulas pointed out that the agenda to strengthen integrity has always been the main focus at the highest management level to ensure that SCC is known for its high level of transparency and not notorious for corruption, misconduct, or abuse of power.

To ensure this goal is achieved, various concerted efforts are implemented to instill and strengthen integrity values through programs organized in collaboration with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the Integrity and Governance Division of Sabah (BIGoNS), and other enforcement agencies,” he said.

The OACP outlines five priority areas, namely Administration, Human Resources, Operations, Financial Management and Data Security.

For this purpose, a total of nine strategies and 32 initiatives have been outlined in an effort to achieve the objectives of this plan.

The launch of the PPS Anti-Corruption Plan 2024-2028 is a continued commitment by the management of SCC and marks a new chapter in promoting a culture of high integrity among PPS staff and its subsidiaries.

During the event, SCC also disbursed an interim dividend for the financial year 2023 amounting to RM10 million to the State Government. This interim dividend payment is a sign of the financial stability of the Corporation, and the State Finance Minister is very satisfied with the consistent performance of the Sabah Credit Corporation and hopes that this achievement can be continued in the future.

The mock cheque for the dividend was presented to Masidi by SCC Chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Yee Moh Chai.