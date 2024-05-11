Sarawak Bisaya Association to hold 19th Babulang Festival and Buffalo Race in Limbang June 7-9

KUCHING (May 11): The Sarawak Bisaya Association (SBA) will be holding the 19th edition of the Babulang Festival and Buffalo Race (PLBK) 2024 from June 7 to 9 at Batu Danau in Limbang.

In a statement, the SBA said the festival is dedicated to celebrating the arts and culture of the Bisaya community as it promised an exceptional cultural celebration set to attract thousands of participants.

“Since its inception in 2004, the three-day annual attraction has evolved into a significant event which drew an audience of over 7,000 attendees following the Covid-19 pandemic. This year we anticipate welcoming over 10,000 visitors,” the association said.

This year’s theme ‘Sapakat Nagap Adat’ embraces the unique culture and tradition of the Bisaya community as the Babulang Festival invites members of the public to experience various activities planned that have been designed to appeal to various age groups with varying interests.

The festival will feature signature events including a beauty pageant (agak asal), buffalo race (lumba karabau), and Nakod Babulang (welcoming the guests of honour).

Moreover, other events are a gong beating competition (tanding bagandang), raft decoration and ride, traditional songs and music performances from various ethnicities, tug of war (bintal kalat), and an open house.

Targeted towards the youth, there will be sports, games and an auto show set to showcase motorbikes, cars, four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles, and a remote control boat competition.

“PLBK 2024 is poised to be our most vibrant and engaging festival yet. Whether you are a regular attendee or a newcomer, prepare to be captivated by the sights, sounds, and flavours of the Babulang Festival.

“Join us as we weave Bisaya’s rich cultural tapestry into the narrative of Sarawak’s cultural landscape where tradition perpetuates the community’s culture and way of life,” SBA said.

Meanwhile, SBA president Joseph Blandoi said the festival will function as a platform and opportunity to celebrate Bisaya’s rich art, culture, and traditions.

“This community-driven festival promises to bring joy to the hearts of every single person involved, especially the local community,” he was quoted as saying.

He pointed out that organising PLBK each year is a collaborative effort involving many sponsors and supporters from both the public and private sector, together with the community at large.

“We wish to extend our sincere appreciation to all those whose dedication ensures the success of this year’s festival as PLBK continues to attract significant interest, not only within the Bisaya community, but also among members of neighbouring regions such as Sabah, Brunei, and beyond.

“We also extend a warm welcome to more people to join the festival. Together, we can create a lively atmosphere that celebrates the richness of cultural exchange and collaborations,” said Blandoi.

He stated that through this shared experience, the association anticipates to elevate the standards of the Bisaya community to new heights.