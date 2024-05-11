Sarawak confident can clinch overall champ in Sukma XXI, says Dr Rundi

BINTULU (May 11): Sarawak is confident that it would be able to clinch the overall championship in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) XXI 2024 this August, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Sarawak Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development said Sarawak was an overall champion during Sukma 1994 in Perak, and it is time for the state to reclaim this championship.

“This is our opportunity to reclaim this title after 30 years,” he said at the opening of Sukma XXI Sarawak Divisional Baton Run in Bintulu today.

Sukma XXI will be held from Aug 17 until Aug 24 while the Para Sukma Sarawak 2024 from Sept 20 until Sept 28.

Dr Rundi said that there are few world-class athletes born in Sarawak namely diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong Pamg and national Muay Thai champion Muhammad Johan (Jojo) Ghazali Zulkifar to name a few.

Thus, he urged all athletes to be strong both physically and mentally to be champions.

“Athletes must learn with full determination to succeed. I am confident that we can do it. This is also an opportunity to elevate Sarawak’s image as a strong team in Sukma,” he said.

He believes that the 12,000 athletes and officers coming for Sukma and another 2,000 for Para Sukma will not just come for the sporting event, but would also take the opportunity to explore Sarawak.

“We do not want to have unwanted incident to happen, so we must always show our spirit of sportsmanship and good culture,” he said.

The Sukma XXI Sarawak Divisional Baton Run started in Limbang and proceeded to Miri and Bintulu. From here it will proceed to Mukah, Sibu, and Kapit and lastly Kuching on June 23.

Today’s run in Bintulu was attended by 10 local sports icons – Marylyne Bungan Lian (taekwando), Kho Yee Ting (archery), Judith Chelsea Ding (karate), Steffano Atom Stephen (taekwando), Ting Chek Tee (boxing), Ronan Chai (wushu), Danial Aqil Zamri (silat), Chang Maw Chai (para sports athlete), Rashid Lair (para sports athlete), and Hafidzi Bujang Adris (football).

About 500 people participated in the Baton Run today which started at 8am at Bintulu Civic Centre.

Also present at the run were Minister in the Sarawak Premier Department Dato Sri John Sikie Tayai; Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang; Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee; State Deputy Secretary (Operation); Sukma XXI Sarawak 2024 Chief Executive Officer Datu Hii Chang Kee; Bintulu Resident Nyurak Keti; Deputy Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dolhadi Marzuki; department heads and community leaders.