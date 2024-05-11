SBC to hold Biodiversity Day on May 25

KUCHING (May 11): The Sarawak Biodiversity Centre (SBC) will organise the SBC Biodiversity Day 2024 at Mile 20, Jalan Borneo Heights, Semenggoh near here on May 25.

Admission is free for the event. The event is being held in conjunction with International Day for Biological Diversity, which is observed annually on May 22.

This year’s theme for the event is ‘Be Part of the Plan’, which focuses call to action for all stakeholders to halt and reverse the loss of biodiversity by supporting the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, also referred to as The Biodiversity Plan, said a press statement today.

SBC Biodiversity Day offers a range of activities, including a science games exhibition; traditional knowledge showcase; guided jungle trekking; and exhibitions from various agencies and indigenous communities.

SBC chief executive officer Dato Dr Yeo Tiong Chia said this year’s theme is crucial as they work towards protecting and conserving the state’s rich biodiversity and being part of the plan.

“We hope to inspire action and promote awareness among the public, especially the younger generation. We also aim to increase students’ interest in taking up Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects,” said Dr Yeo.

SBC Biodiversity Day 2024 provides an opportunity to engage and educate the public, school students, universities and research institutes to share and learn about biodiversity and science.

For more information, visit SBC’s website or their official Facebook page at ‘Sarawak Biodiversity Centre’.