Sibu Municipal Council firm on taking down illegal signages across town

SIBU (May 11): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has removed eight signages placed at roads and public spaces here without authorisation, says deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

The operation to remove these illegal signages, according to him, is conducted during the weekends as the exercise requires more enforcement personnel and also transportation.

“Many of these signages are very solid despite appearing small, and some are partially stuck with concrete; hence, the reason for not being able to carry out this removal operation during office hours,” Izkandar told The Borneo Post yesterday.

SMC General Purpose and Community Services Standing Committee chairperson Councillor Donna Petrus Ngelai, meanwhile, said the council had already identified the illegal signs or signboards.

“These illegal signages, especially at road junctions, can obstruct the motorists’ view, posing danger to them, and for that, SMC is taking the enforcement to remove these items, starting this month.

“Under the provisions of the Local Authorities (Advertisement) By-Laws 2012, SMC can remove and confiscate any illegal signs or signboards within its administrative area, and the offenders can be compounded up to RM1,000,” she said.

The council, added Donna, called upon those who had put up these unauthorised signs to have them removed immediately in order to avoid any further action.