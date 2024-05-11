SMK Lutong students join community service programme at Lutong fire station

MIRI (May 11): Some 77 students from SMK Lutong here took part in a community service programme at the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Lutong fire station today.

The Form 6 students, along with their four teachers, attended this as part of their Research Club’s programmes.

According to teacher-in-charge Pui Min Yen, the visit gave participants the opportunity to learn about the various tools, machinery and equipment used for firefighting and rescue operations.

Lutong fire station chief Henry Jugah said apart from fire and safety briefings, the students also painted a portion of the station’s building and a mini mural as well as conducted ‘gotong-royong’ around the compound.

He hoped the students managed to gain valuable lessons during their visit and can apply the knowledge gained on fire safety and be able to act in the event of a fire.