S’wak Chinese associations to host the 39th National Chinese Cultural Festival from June 22

KUCHING (May 11): The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) will host the 39th National Chinese Cultural Festival from slated June 22 to Sept 15 this year.

In a statement yesterday, SFCA chairman Dato Richard Wee said the event’s organising committee is in full swing to start the preparatory work.

Yesterday, he led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The delegation invited Abdul Karim to be the event’s guest-of-honour taking place at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) here on Sept 15 and also briefed him on the festival’s preparations.

In conjunction with the cultural festival, Wee said the SFCA and its affiliated members across the state will conduct a series of activities and programmes including a torch relay, cultural performances, and art competitions with a street food market available for attendees.

The torch relay is expected to arrive in Kuching on Sept 13 as the festival concludes with a grand cultural performance at Kuching Waterfront on the evening of Sept 15 with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the guest-of-honour with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in attendance, said Wee.

“We, the organisers, hope to further promote the traditional Chinese culture among various ethnic groups in Sarawak to build a harmonious and prosperous community,” he said.