S’wak govt considering redelineation exercise this year, says Premier

KUCHING (May 11): The Sarawak government is considering revising state constituencies this year, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the government will provide their views on considerations in determining the new constituencies to be created by the Election Commission (EC) in the near future.

“The exact number of seats to be added has not been determined, as the decision lies with the EC. However, we are proposing constituencies with a mixed demographic, ensuring representation from all races.

“Additionally, it is essential to maintain a balanced representation between urban and rural areas,” he said in a press conference held after he presided over a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) annual general meeting at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters today.

MORE TO COME