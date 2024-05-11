TYT pays last respects to late Mutang Tagal in Kuala Lumpur

KUCHING (May 11): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar paid his last respects to late Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal at the Nirvana Centre in Kuala Lumpur today.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, Wan Junaidi and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi were received by the late Mutang’s wife Datin Ho May Leng and his children at 11.30am.

Wan Junaidi spent about 30 minutes with Mutang’s family.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his delegation also paid their last respects at 12pm,” said the report.

Mutang passed away at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 11.46am on Friday.

He had been receiving treatment at the hospital since returning to the country earlier than scheduled from Azerbaijan, where he had been on a working visit.

The wake at Nirvana Centre today took place from 10am to 2pm.

Mutang’s remains are expected to arrive in Miri tomorrow, and a wake will be done at the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Airport Road Church at 10am, while on Monday a prayer mass will be held at BEM Canada Hill Church at 9am.

The burial will be done at SIB Cemetery in Lambir, Miri.

Born on Oct 5,1954, Mutang was chosen as the 20th Senate President—making history on Feb 19 when he became the first member of the Dayak community to be appointed to the post.