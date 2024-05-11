Saturday, May 11
TYT Sarawak visits Defence Services Asia, National Security Asia 2024 exhibition in KL

By Jeremy Veno on Sarawak
Wan Junaidi poses with a machine gun mounted on an armoured vehicle, which is among the military assets on display the DSA, NatSec 2024 in Kuala Lumpur.

KUCHING (May 11): Yang di-Pertua Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar visited the Defence Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NatSec) Asia 2024 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.

The Head of State and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi were accompanied by the Eastern Field Command commander Lt-Gen Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi and his wife Datin Erni Irawati Rosli.

This year’s exhibition was taking place at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, from May 6 to 9.

The 18th edition of this biennial event, themed ‘Building Resilient Nations for the Next Generation’, showcased the most advanced electronic warfare technology with assets in the land, air and sea defence sectors.

The event recorded the participation of 1,324 companies representing 60 countries.

From the total, 34 of these countries including Turkiye, China, the United Arab Emirates, Italy and the US, each had its own pavilion.

