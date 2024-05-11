Uzbek tourists expected to visit KK, Semporna

KOTA KINABALU (May 11): The Sabah Tourism Board (STB) recently conducted a successful business-to-business (B2B) session to promote Sabah in Uzbekistan.

This marked the first destination tourism roadshow aimed at tapping into the Central Asian market following the launch of direct flights to Tashkent via Kuala Lumpur by Batik Air last December.

“Uzbeks travelling to Malaysia would usually transit to Pulau Langkawi, Phuket and Bali, so now we aim to divert them to Sabah,” said Funholiday’s Managing Director, Connie Chong.

Chong said that Sabah was the first state in Malaysia to initiate a B2B session with counterparts in Uzbekistan to promote tourism.

Prior to this, travel agencies took their own initiative to participate in the Uzbekistan Travel Trade to introduce Sabah as a new destination in Central Asia, she said.

After two years of groundwork and establishing contacts, the efforts are beginning to bear fruit, thanks to support from all tourism stakeholders, she added.

“Sabah offers the necessary attractions to entice Uzbek holidaymakers, with its islands, beaches, sunshine, and, above all, fresh seafood — the very things they crave,” said Chong, who initiated the organisation of the B2B session with support from STB.

During the B2B session, travel agents in Uzbekistan were delighted and impressed to learn about Sabah, a new destination for them.

“They are amazed to discover that we have beautiful white sandy beaches, islands with turquoise seawaters, diverse culture, and unspoiled nature.

“Many agents inquired about Kota Kinabalu City and Semporna, especially for diving activities. We already have some prospective sales and need to follow up,” she added.

Chong revealed that next month, a group of 60 Uzbek tourists is expected to visit Kota Kinabalu, with another 40 heading to Semporna.

“With this encouraging number, we are confident in kick-starting a new market for Sabah, especially with STB’s support,” she said.

During their sojourn in Uzbekistan, the Sabah’s travel agent representatives also explored tourist attractions in Tashkent and Samarkand, the hub of the ancient Great Silk Road, to reciprocate the arrival of tourists from Sabah to the landlocked country.

The Sabah delegation also held meetings with representatives from the Tashkent City Tourism Department, Air Samarkand, Samarkand International Airport, and conducted hotel inspections.