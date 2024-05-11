Wesak Day 2024 in Kuching highlights message of harmonious coexistence

KUCHING (May 11): The Wesak Day celebration is beyond mere commemoration of the birth of Buddha, as it also serves as a platform to embrace the ethos of harmonious coexistence, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In his message for the early Wesak Day 2024 procession tonight, the Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government also emphasised the selected theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Living Harmoniously, Thriving Society’, which underscored the importance of communal unity and societal prosperity.

“Today, we have witnessed the convergence of at least 5,000 individuals, assembling to participate in both the procession and the festivities.

“This notable gathering encompasses representatives from 53 distinct contingents of Buddhist organisations here,” he said.

The event commenced with a recitation of prayers, followed by the official launch by Dr Sim.

“Today marks the commemoration of Buddha’s 2568th birthday,” said the Deputy Premier.

Throughout the procession, a diverse parade of decorated vehicles could be seen along the stretch from Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and passing Jalan Padungan, Jalan Ban Hock, Jalan Tabuan, Lebuh Wayang, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, and Jalan Chan Chin Ann, before concluding back at the MBKS building.

Members of all 53 contingents, with their respective floats, also distributed various treats to the bystanders, while belting out uplifting songs.

Nonetheless, a float presented by the San Seng Tong Buddhist Association contingent stood out, in that it depicted three meticulously-crafted ant figures as the prominent element of the overall display.

A member of the association, when asked, explained the symbolism.

“Ants symbolise harmonious co-existence.

“They are known for their industrious nature, and despite their large numbers within a colony, they still coexist peacefully with one another.”