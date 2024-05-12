82 successfully donate blood at ‘Save Lives’ donation campaign

KUCHING (May 12): Eighty-two individuals successfully donated their blood during a blood donation campaign ‘Save Lives’ held here yesterday.

Jointly organised by Saberkas Kota Sentosa, Sarawak General Hospital Blood Bank and Malaysian Red Crescent Kuching Branch, the campaign attracted 99 potential blood donors.

“The event, which ran from 9am to 2pm, attracted 99 participants, with 82 individuals successfully donating blood,” said a press release today.

Free health and eye check-up services were also offered to the community during the five-hour campaign.

The organisers expressed their gratitude to all participants, especially those who had contributed to saving lives by donating blood.

They also thanked the medical professionals, who provided health and eye check-up services.

“We thank all sponsors and organisers for their selfless support, making this event not only a success but also enhancing the connections and mutual support among community members,” said the statement.

In view of the increasing demand for health services, the organisers said they look forward to organising more similar events in the future in line with promoting the health and well-being of city dwellers.