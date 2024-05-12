88 dogs vaccinated during anti-rabies programme in Sibu

SIBU (May 12): The wet weather yesterday did not deter dog owners from bringing their pets for the free anti-rabies vaccination at SJK(C) Thian Hua, Sibujaya where 88 canines were vaccinated.

A total of 17 dogs were also microchipped at the same location.

The programme, which ran from 9.30am to 2pm, was organised by the Sibu Division Chinese Community Leaders Association in collaboration with the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sibu.

The organising chairman Penghulu Kong Sien Min was elated to note the good response.

“Despite the rain, the response this morning was good and within a short period, about 20 dogs were vaccinated.

“This is the first of such programme this year, with four more to go. Last year, we organised 14 of these programmes,” he told reporters yesterday.

Kong recalled that 98 dogs were vaccinated during the programme at SJK(C) Thian Hua last year.

“Hopefully, we can get more (dogs vaccinated) this time around (at the school).”

The microchipping of pet dogs was done by Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC), while DVS Sibu carried out the vaccination.

Meanwhile, DVS Sibu veterinary officer Dr Siong Jing Jing noted that the townsfolk had a good awareness of rabies.

“They know what rabies is and are aware of the dangers posed by the disease.

“In the outskirts of Sibu town, there are still those who believe that vaccination may affect a dog’s wellbeing.

“Therefore, we need to provide more educational awareness programmes,” she said.

Asked on the programmes to be held in longhouses, she pointed out that they must be done on the weekends as most dog owners work during the weekdays.

“We are still waiting for an invitation from the local authority to assist the event as they arrange for a venue.

“They did a very good job in disseminating information for people to learn about the programme and bring their dogs for vaccination.”

Penghulu Yong King Sung was among those present.