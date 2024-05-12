Abd Karim believes Samarahan Marathon can be an international event

KUCHING (May 12): Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believes that the Samarahan Marathon can be included as an international event under the Association of International Marathons (AIM).

According to Abdul Karim, Sarawak currently boasts two internationally recognised marathons, namely the Kuching Marathon and the Miri Marathon.

“For the Samarahan Marathon, I believe it can be accepted as an international event because it is very well-organised and has received excellent responses from the participants.

“I hope the organisers can apply for this event to be included in AIM to promote it not only in Sarawak but also internationally,” he told reporters after presenting prizes to the marathon winners outside La Promenade Mall today.

The Samarahan Marathon, organised by Hock Seng Lee (HSL), City Joggers Club and University of Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), was held from May 11 until May 12, 2024 at La Promenade Mall, Kota Samarahan.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim also expressed hope that the organisation of the HSL Samarahan Marathon will become an annual event in the state.

He also mentioned that his ministry would provide financial assistance if needed for future editions of the event.

“I’m aware that this year, Hock Seng Lee and the organisers didn’t request contributions from our ministry.

“We are pleased with this, not because we’re unwilling to assist, but because it shows the organisers’ ability to independently manage the event without government aid, for which I commend them,” he said.

Furthermore, the marathon drew over 2,000 participants, including international participants from Africa, notably Kenya, along with participants from Brunei, Peninsular Malaysia, and Sarawak.

Also present was Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos.