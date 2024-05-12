Dialysis centre a lifeline for those with end-stage kidney failure

MIRI (May 12): In 2019, Leu Kien Chung had his left leg amputated due to diabetes, and because of renal failure later on, he was required to undergo dialysis and consume heavy medication.

These treatments have now taken a toll on him, as he is gradually losing vision too.

Nevertheless, the retired lecturer, now in his 60s, shows no sign of sadness or despair over his situation.

He would chuckle whenever someone asks him about it, and would then recount his experience of undergoing dialysis after the doctors had, in 2015, confirmed that his kidneys could no longer function normally.

“It’s hard when you’re an educator still having the desire to share knowledge with the younger generation, but this ailment left me with no choice, but to retire,” he tells thesundaypost here.

Having been on dialysis since 2022, Leu says the Malaysian Red Crescent Dialysis Centre (MRCDC) Permyjaya is where he spends most of his time these days.

In this regard, he is grateful that the centre is available to provide such an invaluable assistance for those like him.

“Since the doctors have informed me that I would not be able to recover fully, I hope that I would be able to continue receiving assistance from this centre.

“This MRCDC provides a very good service, and I do pray for a prolonged good health.”

Meanwhile, a fellow retiree, Francis Lim, 77, says the opening of MRCDC Permyjaya has given him ‘a second chance in life’, and he now considers the facility his ‘second home’.

The former civil servant undergoes at least four hours of dialysis per session, three times a week.

“My only hope now is to live longer and without this place, that would not be possible.

“This is my second home; in fact, it is far more important than my actual home.

“I can leave my first home any time, but I cannot leave this place for more than two days.

“So this centre is very, very important to me.”

Lim also expresses his gratitude not only to MRCDC Permyjaya and the team there, but to the government as well for providing the assistance.

“As a pensioner, I am well taken care of by the JPA (Public Service Department).

“The treatment’s cost would have been at least RM200 per session; thus, I am grateful to the JPA for helping me out, as it would have been difficult for me financially because I no longer have any other income other than my monthly pension, which can barely cover my household expenses.

“I am thankful for all the blessings that I’ve received, including the assistance from the government and this centre,” he adds.

According to the Ministry for Women, Children and Community Well-Being Development, the Sarawak government had approved a total allocation of RM6.9 million meant for the provision of dialysis treatments to 399 end-stage kidney failure patients from 2020 to 2023.

The funding was channelled through the Special Assistance for Kidney Patients (BKPBP) – an initiative meant to help ease the burden of patients in Sarawak, said the minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah when met by reporters during her visit to Sibu Kidney Foundation in March this year.

She said after the programme kicked off in 2020, it initially recorded 62 recipients who received benefits worth more than RM400,000.

“Among the criteria for the BKPBP are that patients must be from the B40 (low-income) and M40 (medium-income) group, are Sarawakians, and have not received any financial assistance from any government agency, private sector or non-governmental organisations,” Fatimah had said.

On the haemodialysis machine assistance, the minister was quoted as stating that last year, Welfare Department Sarawak had purchased 24 units, costing RM987,600.

“These machines were distributed to the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan, the hospitals in Lundu, Serian, Betong, Saratok, Kanowit, Mukah, Dalat, Sarikei, Bintulu, Limbang and Lawas, and also the health clinics in Debak and Tatau.”