Don urges Malaysia to emulate Estonia in implementing e-voting process for elections

KUCHING (May 12): Malaysia should emulate Estonia in implementing electronic voting (e-voting) process for elections to offer greater convenience for voters, said Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

The Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia’s Faculty of Syariah and Laws associate professor said Malaysia cannot continue to rely on the old way of the voting process, which is time-consuming, exhausting and wasteful.

“The country needs to make use of the existing technology to conduct e-voting process in order to make elections more effective and comfortable. We need to learn from Estonia, which has recently implemented e-voting for its election.

“Estonian citizens will soon be able to vote from their mobile devices after the country’s parliament passed a law for this process. The law will enter into force this coming October,” he said in a statement today, congratulating the Kuala Kubu Baharu voters for exercising their democratic right in the by-election yesterday.

According to Muzaffar, e-voting in Estonia gained popularity way back in 2001, and in 2005, Estonia became the first nation to hold general elections via the e-voting process, serving as a pilot project for municipal elections.

“Estonian election officials declared the e-voting system a success and found that it withstood the test of real-world use. E-voting was also used in the 2007 Estonian parliamentary election, another first in the world.

“In the 2023 parliamentary elections, for the first time, more than half of the total votes were cast electronically. The recent legislative amendments will possibly make Estonia the first country in the world to allow e-voting through a smartphone, something that has long been expected to become a common practice in the future,” he said.

He wondered how long would Malaysia continue to burden voters, who are expected to spend their valuable time and energy during the voting process.

“Many high-tech applications can be designed and utilised to make people’s life easier and more convenient. We should make use of all the existing high-tech applications to allow voters to enjoy the e-voting process instead of casting their votes at polling stations,” he said.

Muzaffar recalled that some voters had to endure the flood water and face the risk of getting hurt due to the flooding situation in order to cast their votes during the last general elections, which coincided with the monsoon season that caused floods in certain parts of the country.

He said the time has come for Malaysia to fully utilise all the available technologies and implement e-voting.

He asserted that e-voting can help reduce costs while voters can vote remotely, either from their home or any location for as long as they vote within the stipulated period set by the Election Commission (EC).

“People with disabilities will be able to vote, thanks to features like sip-and-puff voting, paddle voting, high-contrast viewing screens and even audio voting,” he said.

He added that e-voting could also prevent fraud and reduce the chances of accidental or intentional variations in vote counts.

As such, he hoped that the EC would look into the feasibility of implementing the e-voting process.

“We need to examine the country’s existing election laws including the Federal Constitution before putting the above proposal into a reality,” he said.