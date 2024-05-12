Dr Sim urges Sarawak nurses to upgrade themselves to keep up with tech advancement

KUCHING (May 12): Nurses in Sarawak have been urged to further their education so that they can be experts in their profession.

In making the call, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said nurses should take the advanced diploma in nursing, master’s degree and doctor of philosophy to continue to improve their knowledge in the nursing profession.

According to him, mastering such knowledge is important as in the next 10 years, the medical industry will revolutionise rapidly where medical experts will be able to treat various types of diseases.

“Nurses have evolved tremendously. Nursing isn’t only a compassionate and noble profession but it is very important in all societies. It’s important not only in Sarawak and Malaysia but also anywhere else.

“There are diseases that we have never had the chance to cure but can now be cured. And why? Because of artificial intelligence (AI) and genetics. The precision medicine is coming. So, even we in the jungle of Borneo, have to keep up with this,” he said when speaking at the 2024 Nursing Profession Development Seminar in conjunction with Kuching’s World Nurses Day Celebration at the Borneo Cultural Museum here today.

Adding on, Dr Sim said nurses must also keep up with in technological advancement, as in the future, medicine will be given based on the genetics of the patients.

“So, all nurses must have that knowledge and we in Sarawak are able to reach that level,” he said, adding that by following up with the latest knowledge, it would enable them to leverage their profession.

A total of 200 nurses from all over Sarawak participated in the seminar and celebration which aims to appreciate the services of nurses working in hospitals and clinics.

Also present were Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang, Sarawak State Health Department Deputy Director (Public Health) Dr Rohani Mat Bah and Kuching Division Health Nurse Supervisor Fatimahwati Bakawi.