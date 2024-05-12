Duo captured on dashcam fighting after fender bender in Kuching

KUCHING (May 12): Two motorists were caught on camera fighting along Jalan Tun Jugah here today following what is believed to be a minor collision.

The incident happened around 12.15pm, with traffic flow towards the Simpang Tiga flyover briefly disrupted as both men exchanged blows on the left lane of the road.

Police were also called to the scene but both men had already left by then.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah when contacted said they have yet to receive a report from either party.

A video of the fight, filmed by a passing vehicle’s dashcam, made its rounds on social media.

On April 30, a road rage-linked fight between two men at Jalan Pending saw police arresting a 46-year-old man.