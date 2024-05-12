Ex-Border Scout holds ‘Conflict in S’wak’s Borderlands’ talk at BCM

KUCHING (May 12): Col (Rtd) Kim Hoskin, a former Border Scout in Sarawak’s Fifth Division and army veteran, conducted his talk titled ‘Conflict in Sarawak’s Borderlands 1942-1945 and 1963’ at Borneo Cultures Museum here yesterday.

The talk shed light on events in the northeastern area of Sarawak (tri-border area of Sarawak, Sabah and Indonesia) during the Japanese occupation as well as the Indonesia-Malaysia confrontation.

“During today’s presentation, I discussed my time as a young soldier in the British Army sent to Sarawak, as well as the historical conflict narratives from the northeastern region of Sarawak that I encountered.

“The conflicts in the tri-border area of Sarawak, Sabah and Indonesia to me are an interesting story to tell,” he told The Borneo Post at the conclusion of the talk.

Hoskin arrived in Borneo in early 1964 as a young officer in the 2nd Battalion, 7th Gurkha Rifles, and was transferred to the Border Scouts in Sarawak’s Fifth Division.

“While the story of the Borneo Interior Force of 1945 can only be told indirectly, that of the Border Scouts and others involved in the Confrontation can be related from personal experience,” he said during his talk.

Moreover, Hoskin also discussed the conflicts that happened in the area before the time of the Japanese occupation of Sarawak.

After joining the New Zealand Army in 1967, he was posted to Vietnam and his last army post was Honorary Commandant of the New Zealand Intelligence Corps.

With 25 years of military service in New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, Fiji, Hawaii and elsewhere in intelligence, planning and simulation design, he retired to become a defence, security and risk management consultant.

He currently lives in Ba Kelalan with his Lun Bawang wife where he is building a home and writes.

Hoskin’s memoir, ‘In Plain View: Borneo to Vietnam and Thereafter’, was published in New Zealand in 2020.