Father of late senator accepts son’s passing as God’s will

MIRI (May 12): Tagal Paran, 91, said he accepted the passing of his son, Senate President Datuk Mutang Tagal, with ‘a calm heart’.

More affectionately known as ‘Pak Tagal’, the elderly Lun Bawang did not deny that he was very sad upon receiving the news of his son’s death, but he also regarded the situation as being one of ‘God’s will’.

“His passing is deeply felt, especially because many remember him as a person who had worked really hard to help not only his community, but also those of various races.

“Even though we’re sad, this is God’s will because our lives belong to God; when God calls us, we cannot do anything.

“I thank everyone coming from near and far to pay their last respects to Mutang.

“I had just arrived from Ba Kelalan this morning. There were many obstacles to get here, but we’re happy to meet many friends today,” he told reporters when met at the Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Miri Airport Church today.

Meanwhile, Lawas MP Dato Henry Sum Agong described the late Mutang as someone with extensive experience, and would work hand-in-hand with him in developing the constituency.

“Thanks to all his efforts, the road to Ba Kelalan is already there, and is set to be upgraded to JKR (Public Works Department) standards soon, with the works currently being implemented.

“My message to the family members, as well as to myself: persevere, strengthen the faith and believe in God because only God decides everything,” he said.

A Dewan Negara member Senator Abun Sui Anyit said although Mutang held the position of Senate President for only a short time, he had brought great impact upon all members of the Upper House.

“He was a very friendly person – there was no obstacle for us to approach him, and this was a very good reform that he brought into Dewan Negara in his short time as the president.

“He always told me to do the best for our community, and to show our best. He said as a native community of Sarawak, the Orang Ulu could also do the best if given the responsibility,” said Abun.